Is Litecoin a Good Investment? Litecoin Price Prediction

Litecoin, launched in 2011 by Charlie Lee, was designed as a faster, cost-efficient alternative to Bitcoin, operating on a decentralized Proof-of-Work model.

Using the Scrypt hashing algorithm, Litecoin enables more memory-intensive mining and processes transactions notably faster than Bitcoin. For those monitoring trading pairs or estimating relative value, it’s time to try an LTC to BTC converter for a quick and accurate comparison.

Its supply is capped at 84 million coins, with roughly 76 million in circulation. The current reward of 6.25 LTC will decrease in the next scheduled halving, tightening new issuance.

Upgrades such as SegWit and the MimbleWimble Extension Block (MWEB) have enhanced efficiency, scalability, and optional privacy, reinforcing Litecoin’s focus on steady, functional innovation.

Supported across major exchanges, wallets, and payment platforms, Litecoin maintains relevance through its stability, mature infrastructure, and consistent development.