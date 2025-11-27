Sonata Aesthetics Named Colorado’s Best Luxury Medical Spa for 2025

Every appointment at Sonata begins with an educational consultation, designed to understand the patient’s goals and vision of their own beauty. This approach ensures that treatments reflect authenticity and confidence, not excess. With concierge-level service and a warm, empathetic team, the clinic offers an environment where innovation meets individualized care.

Alexander Chetchikov, President of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce, commended the achievement, saying, “Congratulations to Sonata Aesthetics on this well-deserved recognition. They represent the very best in modern aesthetic medicine. Their physician-led approach, commitment to safety, and compassion for each patient have set new standards for luxury and trust in the medical spa industry.”

Dr. Lawrence Janowski, MD, expressed his gratitude for the recognition: “This honor reflects our mission to help patients reflect their best. We believe confidence is the foundation of beauty, and every treatment we perform is guided by care, expertise, and innovation.”