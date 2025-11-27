Top 10 Most Common Defects Found in Melbourne Homes (And What They Really Mean)

Buying a home in Melbourne is exciting, but it also comes with a fair bit of mystery. Every property—whether it’s a 100-year-old weatherboard in Brunswick or a newly renovated townhouse in Doncaster—has a story hidden behind the walls, in the roof, and under the floors.

A professional inspection helps decode that story, but many buyers aren’t sure what the most frequent issues actually mean for them. A defect on a report can sound alarming when you don’t have the context.

Below are ten common problems found in Melbourne homes, explained in a way that helps you understand what’s genuinely concerning and what’s usually manageable with maintenance.