Top 10 Most Common Defects Found in Melbourne Homes (And What They Really Mean)
Buying a home in Melbourne is exciting, but it also comes with a fair bit of mystery. Every property—whether it’s a 100-year-old weatherboard in Brunswick or a newly renovated townhouse in Doncaster—has a story hidden behind the walls, in the roof, and under the floors.
A professional inspection helps decode that story, but many buyers aren’t sure what the most frequent issues actually mean for them. A defect on a report can sound alarming when you don’t have the context.
Below are ten common problems found in Melbourne homes, explained in a way that helps you understand what’s genuinely concerning and what’s usually manageable with maintenance.
1. Roof Damage and Deterioration
Melbourne’s weather is notoriously unpredictable, and roofs often bear the brunt of it. Cracked tiles, rusted metal sheets, poor flashing, and loose ridge capping are among the most frequent findings.
The good news? Many roofing issues sound worse than they are. A handful of damaged tiles can often be replaced without redoing the entire roof.
The real concern comes with long-term water ingress, which can spread into ceiling cavities and create hidden moisture problems. That’s the part you want to address early.
2. Termite Activity or Timber Pest Damage
While Melbourne isn’t as termite-heavy as Queensland, timber pests are absolutely present—and active across suburban and leafy areas.
Inspectors commonly find old termite workings, untreated timber close to the ground, or conducive conditions like poor ventilation and damp soil.
Active termite damage can be serious, but conducive conditions alone are often straightforward to fix: better airflow, drainage improvements, or a chemical barrier. Not every termite-related note on an inspection report equals disaster; sometimes it’s simply a warning sign to stay on top of prevention.
3. Subfloor Moisture and Rot
Many older Victorian homes sit on stumps with a ventilated subfloor space underneath. When moisture builds up—often from blocked vents, poor drainage, or plumbing leaks—the timber stumps, bearers, or joists can begin to soften or rot.
This can eventually lead to uneven floors or structural movement, but early-stage moisture issues can usually be managed with repairs and improved airflow. The key is catching it before it spreads.
4. Cracking in Walls or Foundations
Cracks appear for many reasons: soil movement, seasonal expansion, age, or past renovations that shifted loads. Some hairline cracks are cosmetic and expected in older houses.
Wider cracks, diagonal cracks near windows, or gaps that reappear after patching may indicate movement. That doesn’t automatically mean major structural trouble—often it’s a localised issue—but it’s something buyers should understand clearly and possibly monitor with a professional.
5. Drainage Problems Around the Property
Melbourne sees its fair share of heavy rainfall, and properties with poor drainage often show signs like water pooling, damp soil against foundations, or overflowing gutters.
Left unchecked, drainage issues can affect the home’s structure over time.
Fortunately, many fixes involve practical improvements: repairing gutters, redirecting downpipes, or adding agi-drains. Inspectors flag them because they tend to be the root cause of several other defects on a report.
6. Leaking Wet Areas
Bathrooms, laundries, and kitchens are hotspots for hidden problems.
Common findings include deteriorated sealant, loose tiles, mould growth, or moisture readings behind walls. These don’t always mean the waterproofing has failed, but moisture in wet areas is something no buyer should ignore.
Early signs—like bubbling paint or discoloured grout—are often easy to fix. More extensive moisture damage may require remedial waterproofing, which costs more but prevents long-term issues like rot and mould.
7. Electrical and Plumbing Concerns
Inspection reports don’t test wiring or plumbing the way specialists do, but visual red flags are often noted.
For older homes, it’s common to see outdated wiring, DIY handiwork, or old clay pipes that have started to crack. These findings are usually guidance for further specialist evaluation rather than a verdict.
Buyers should see them as prompts to get expert quotes—not automatic deal-breakers.
8. Poor Ventilation
A surprising number of Melbourne homes lack proper airflow, especially older brick or weatherboard properties that have been renovated without considering ventilation pathways.
When bathrooms, roof spaces, or subfloors don’t breathe, moisture accumulates, leading to mould, rot, or pest-friendly conditions.
Fixing ventilation often involves simple improvements: installing fans, unblocking vents, or adding roof ventilation. It’s a fixable problem with a big payoff in air quality and property longevity.
9. Decking and Outdoor Timber Issues
Outdoor living is a big part of Melbourne homes, but decks, pergolas, and wooden steps often show neglect.
Inspectors frequently note loose boards, deteriorated posts, poor drainage underneath, or timber installed too close to ground level. These issues matter because outdoor timber can deteriorate faster than internal structural components.
Most repairs are manageable, but ignoring a failing deck can turn into a safety hazard.
10. Cosmetic Cover-Ups That Hide Underlying Issues
Fresh paint, new tiles, or updated cabinetry can make a home sparkle, but inspectors often identify signs that renovations were done to hide previous defects rather than fix them.
Uneven plaster, freshly patched cracks, new skirting boards, or recently tiled bathrooms sometimes indicate past moisture problems or movement. Not every cosmetic upgrade is suspicious—many are completely legitimate—but a trained eye can distinguish between renovation and disguise.
So… Are These Defects Deal-Breakers?
Most of the time, no.
A long inspection report doesn’t mean a property is failing. It simply means the home has been lived in, aged, or renovated over time—like every other house in Melbourne. What matters is understanding which issues are minor, which need monitoring, and which are worth negotiating with the vendor.
If you're comparing providers or researching what to expect from a building and pest inspection Melbourne, these common defects explain why inspections matter so much. They give you clarity, leverage, and confidence before making one of the biggest financial decisions of your life.
A professional report should help you make an informed choice—not scare you. The right context turns defects from question marks into manageable, practical insights about the home you’re planning to buy.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.