Cities across North America, Europe, and the Middle East are witnessing a transformation in how people choose where and how to live. Vertical housing, mixed-use developments, and community-focused residential designs have become dominant trends.

Yasam Ayavefe has been actively commenting on these shifts, emphasizing the importance of technology in residential planning. Smart building systems, energy-efficient designs, and AI-driven property management tools are moving from experimental to mainstream. According to those familiar with his views, the focus is not on quick market movements but on building sustainable housing ecosystems that can serve residents for decades.

The renewed interest in suburban living, supported by hybrid work models, has also influenced housing demand. Developers are looking at smaller cities and emerging regions as future residential hubs, and Yasam Ayavefe has highlighted how digital infrastructure now plays just as important a role as physical location.