Are Solar Panels Still Worth It in Columbus After the 2025 Rate Changes?

Electricity costs in Columbus have surged following the 2025 rate changes, leaving homeowners wondering whether switching to solar still makes financial sense. The short answer? Yes, but the timing has never mattered more.

Columbus has become a hotbed for residential solar adoption thanks to consistent sunshine, favorable utility policies, and strong consumer interest in energy independence. However, with the federal solar tax credit (FTC) scheduled to begin phasing down after 2025, many Ohio homeowners are now deliberating whether this is the best moment to invest in solar panels columbus. To find the right answer, it’s crucial to look at how the city’s new energy rates, incentives, and long-term returns align with your goals energy savings.