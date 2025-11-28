Honest Review of Luxury France Tours in 2025
When you are looking to book a trip to France, it can seem a little bit overwhelming. Trying to plan the perfect itinerary and luxury experiences yourself may feel like it takes a lot of research, time, and planning. That's because it does. However, it's important to note that there are exceptional companies out there that specialize in that. One of those is Luxury France Tours.
Luxury France Tours is a leading provider of bespoke luxury itinerary planning and tour services across the whole of France. In this blog post, we’re going to dive into an in-depth and unbiased review to see if their service is really up to scratch.
Private Tours of France Tailored by Local Specialists
When you're looking for a private tour of France, there are certain things that you will have in mind. It will always be important for you to have local specialists on hand to guide you through the country, show you the sites, and give you all the information you need. That's exactly what Luxury France Tours can. With tours across Paris, Provence, Marseille, French Riviera, Normandy, Dordogne, Alsace, Champagne, Loire Valley, Bordeaux, and Burgundy, you’ll find something to suit your needs. However, why should you book with them?
On face value, we can see that they boast a wide variety of five-star reviews. Now with that in mind, all of the clients that have worked with them can't be wrong, but it's important for us to consider both the pros and cons of working with them just to make sure they are the right company for you.
The Pros
First of all, it's really important for us to drill down into some of the advantages of working with Luxury France Tours. When you're looking to book an incredible trip throughout France, you really want to make sure that you have the service you need, great communication, and attention to detail. So let's take a look at some of their standout pros and what sets them apart from their competition.
VIP Experiences
Firstly, you'll find that one of the most exceptional parts of working with the Luxury France Tours company is the VIP experience you get access to. Whether you're looking to book private boating cruises or you want to experience the best food and wine tasting with specialist chefs that France has to offer, Luxury France Tours can arrange it for you.
Not only that, but you’ll find that you can skip the queues for many of France’s most famous and loved sights, meaning you get to enjoy the experience without having to wait around for too long.
Premium Executive Vehicles
One of the standout highlights is access to premium executive vehicles. Whether you're looking to travel around many regions of France, you're staying locally in Paris, or you're doing a bit of a mix, getting from A to B is important. If you know that you don't want to struggle on public transport and you'd love to have your own executive vehicle to get you from place to place, this is a huge benefit of working with Luxury France Tours.
Fully Customizable Tours
Alongside that, it's important to note that all of their tours are fully customisable. If you head to the website, you will see that many of the itineraries have details included and are pre-made plans ready for you to book. However, you don't have to stick to these itineraries. Every single thing that they book with you can be completely customized to your needs. So if there are certain things that you'd like to do or you have an idea of what order you'd like to do things in, they can arrange this for you.
Optional Extras Available
Another really great thing to note is that there are optional extras available for you to book too. This isn't just an itinerary planning service. Whatever you're looking for, whatever you need support and help for, Luxury France Tours will be there for you. Whether you want to book into the best luxury hotels or find unique boutique accommodation, they are there to give you the guidance and insider insight, as well as ensure you have everything you need booked and arranged.
Female-Led
Finally, it's really important to note that Luxury France Tours is a female-led company. Founded by owner and self-proclaimed Francophile Debbie, they have over 20 years of experience in providing luxury tours. If you want to book with a company that not only has in-depth knowledge of France, but is also full of passion and excitement for the culture and experiences, they’re your perfect match.
The Cons
However, as with any unbiased review, it's important to consider some of the potential drawbacks of working with a company. While Luxury France Tours certainly have many selling points, there are a few things that we do want to point out, even if they are just minor elements to be aware of.
The Locations
First of all, it's really important to be aware of the locations that are covered. Now. It's safe to say that luxury France Tours definitely cover the majority of France. Some of their regions include Paris, Provence, the French Riviera, the Loire Valley, and more. Interestingly, they also offer tours across other areas of Europe, such as England, Ireland, Scotland, Spain, Italy, and Portugal. But, if you’re looking for a custom tour outside of this area, it’s important to note that these are the only locations they cover.
No Instant Book
Of course, as a luxury tour provider, it's important to note that there is no instant book facility here. Everything that Luxury France Tours creates is custom. Even though there are itineraries on the website that you can follow, you will speak to a member of their team so that they can curate the perfect trip for you. So if you're looking to book a trip at the click of the button without speaking to anybody or a personalised service, working with Luxury France Doors won’t be for you.
The Final Verdict: Is Luxury France Tours Worth it?
In conclusion, it's safe to say that booking your trip to France with Luxury France Tours will always be worth it. If it's important to you to have an exceptional customer service, great communication, and to work with trip planning experts who really know the country inside and out, Luxury France Tours are for you. Don't forget you can also add on those VIP experiences and optional extras during your trip. With so many five-star reviews praising the service and experience that clients have had, you’ll find it hard to source a service that matches up!
