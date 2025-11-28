Residential Inspection Checklist 2025

Residential building inspections have become far more advanced, detailed, and essential in 2025. With changes in climate patterns, stricter building codes, smarter home systems, and aging residential infrastructure, today’s inspections are no longer quick visual checks — they are comprehensive evaluations meant to protect homeowners, prevent costly repairs, and ensure long-term structural safety.

This complete inspection checklist breaks down the eight core areas every professional inspector examines in 2025. Whether you're buying a home, preparing to sell, or looking to maintain a property for the long run, these sections will help you understand what truly matters inside a modern residential inspection.