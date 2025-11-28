Villa Vie: Award-Winning Boutique Agency with Integrity & Luxury Expertise in Mauritius
Villa Vie, the Mauritian family-owned boutique real estate agency founded in 1982, has been honoured with a Luxury Lifestyle Awards for Best Luxury Independent Real Estate Agency in Mauritius 2025, solidifying its position as a leader in quality, trust, and personalised service in the island’s luxury property market.
For over four decades, Villa Vie has upheld a philosophy rooted in quality over quantity, offering bespoke real estate services that encompass short-term holiday rentals, long-term rentals, and sales of luxury villas, beachfront residences, penthouses, and prime land. With its deep local expertise and human-centred ethos, the agency has consistently garnered loyalty from both Mauritian property owners and an international clientele..
Alexander Chetchikov, CEO of Luxury Lifestyle Awards and President of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce, congratulated the agency: “Villa Vie represents what luxury real estate should aspire to: deep local insight, integrity, and an unrelenting focus on the client experience. Their win as Best Independent Luxury Agency in Mauritius in 2025 proves their unique niche and outstanding legacy.”
This accolade rewards Villa Vie’s warm family-run spirit combined with a refined portfolio, exclusive mandates, and a smooth, tailored client journey, from first holiday stays, to long-term investment purchases, to full expatriation support.
Villa Vie’s service model extends well beyond property transactions. The agency nurtures trusted partnerships
Boutique by design, Villa Vie remains agile yet rooted in local authenticity. Since the 1980s, Françoise Maujean and now Sophie Hardy have led the agency with grace, welcoming clients into a “human-sized” experience: where attentive listening, transparency, and warmth are the standards that distinguish every engagement.
As more discerning individuals and investors seek residence-linked luxury properties in Mauritius for both lifestyle and financial opportunity, Villa Vie is uniquely positioned to deliver tailored guidance, trusted connections, and exceptional portfolios.
