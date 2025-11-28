Why Should Organizations Confirm an LEI Code Before Major Transactions

Validate an LEI code to confirm the legal status of every involved entity. The Legal Entity Identifier, a globally recognized registration code, links to essential reference data. This includes the organization’s legal name, type, and jurisdiction.

Clear verification removes ambiguity. There’s no guessing about who owns the transaction. The code ensures the counterparty is properly registered. No entity can hide behind unclear or manipulated identity claims. Accurate data creates a reliable foundation for everything that follows.