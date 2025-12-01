Forget Wall Street—The Real Returns Are in the Garage

Bill Gates is known not only for his technology investments but also for his rare car collection. His garage includes various classic cars, with a strong focus on rare, high-performance vehicles. According to Hotcars media, Gates’ collection is often cited at around 23 vehicles. Among the cars he reportedly owns are notable models like the Porsche 959, which he lobbied to have imported to the U.S. His collection is also said to include a Ferrari 348, a Rolls-Royce Corniche, and a 1999 McLaren F1, considered one of the most iconic supercars ever made.