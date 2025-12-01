Secrets of the Galapagos: Insider Cruise Tips for Wildlife Lovers

The Galapagos Islands feel like another world, where every beach and cliff holds life found nowhere else.

Travelers come here to meet creatures that ignore humans, from curious sea lions to slow-moving tortoises grazing in the mist.

Choosing the right cruise changes everything, guiding you to secret coves, prime wildlife moments, and small-group excursions that reveal nature’s quiet rhythm. Here’s an overview of how to go about this, and to make the most of your trip.