6 Must-Have Roof Platform Accessories for Your Next Journey
Experience-level equipment is make-or-break when it comes to escaping the wonderful outdoors. A rack system not only provides you with additional storage and versatility, but the real power lies in the accessories that accompany it. Here are six essential accessories to pimp out your 4WD roof setup.
1. Roof Bags for Extra Storage
The use of roof bags is the ideal solution for situations in which there is insufficient space in your vehicle. On top of your rooftop platform, they are not only lightweight and weatherproof, but they are also simple to secure in place. These containers, which have the capacity to hold camping equipment or even larger sporting goods, will assist in preventing clutter in your cabin.
A useful roof bag can be utilised for more than just the automobile. Instead, it also imported a high-quality waterproof zipper, coupled with strong seams and flaps to ensure that their valves are perfectly sealed in all weather conditions and rain.
2. Awning Systems for Shade and Shelter
Every outdoor adventure requires a comfortable place to relax. An overhead-mounted awning provides a shade screen from the sun and serves as protection against sudden rain. Attaching it to your roof rack is simple, and it takes just minutes to set up.
These canopies are so convenient for lunch on the side of the road when you need a break and long evenings at camp. They’re pragmatic and easy to implement, and they will transform any spot into a cosy outdoor haven.
3. LED Light Bars for Night Driving
Sun visibility might be more challenging once the sun goes down, especially in remote areas. Throw some LED light bars on your machine, and you'll be able to tackle virtually any night ride. They emit powerful, wide-angle beams that provide excellent illumination of the road ahead.
These lights are also very energy-efficient and long-lasting, rugged enough to withstand harsh terrain and weather. They also prove to be far easier to set up at night.
4. Tie-Down Straps for Safety and Stability
No rooftop platform installation is complete without reliable tie-down straps. These robust straps keep your belongings secure while transporting, even on rough backcountry roads. Adjustable and tough, they work to defend both your gear and vehicle against damage.
Quick-release buckles are also ideal in terms of ease of use when selecting straps. Protects your load while helping you to drive safely and sleep soundly at night on long trips.
5. Jerry Can Holders for Fuel and Water
Anyone who regularly hits the long-distance road knows how important it is to have that extra bit of fuel and water on board. Safely transport the essentials in a jerrycanholder mounted to your roof platform. Especially when driving through the bush, where petrol stations don’t tend to be on every corner.
Seek out holders made from corrosion-resistant materials that can endure harsh environments. They're essential for venturing off-grid and ensuring your itinerary runs like clockwork.
6. Roof Racks and Cargo Cages
For larger or odd-sized items, roof racks or cargo cages bring added space. These also come in handy for storing tools, tyres or other outdoor gear when people want to leave the cabin a little more clutter-free. Made of robust steel or aluminium, they are built to last.
If you’re a camper/4WD enthusiast, fitted racks are an investment well worth considering. You will be able to store and locate equipment with ease as you keep your vehicle margins intact and economical.
Gear Up and Go Further
With a roof platform, every road becomes a playground. If you're planning a weekend getaway or an epic road trip, 4x4 roof platforms and accessories put your vehicle's space to work. It's time to load up, get moving, and let loose.
