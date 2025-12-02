Why Elevated Outdoor Tables Are the Hottest Trend in Outdoor Entertaining

Outdoor entertaining has always held a special place in Australian culture. Whether it is a casual weekend barbecue, a long lunch on the deck, or sunset drinks around the pool, Aussies love spending time outdoors with friends and family.

Over the past few years, however, a new design trend has taken outdoor spaces to the next level: elevated outdoor tables. Seen everywhere from modern rooftop terraces to suburban backyards, elevated outdoor tables for entertaining are proving to be more than just a passing craze. They are becoming a staple of functional and stylish outdoor living.