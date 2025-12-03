Best CEO Awards: the most exclusive event of the year takes over Madrid. Italy triumphs as Kiton’s Antonio De Matteis is crowned Best Ceo of the Year as international ICON

Among the guests, the night’s undisputed protagonist was Antonio De Matteis, CEO of Kiton and President of Pitti Immagine, who was crowned Best CEO Awards ICON 2025. The award celebrates not only outstanding financial results — with Kiton surpassing €240 million in revenue under his leadership — but also a style of leadership that blends elegance, discipline, and cultural vision. His moment on stage filled the room with a ceremonial sense of respect: a tribute not just to performance, but to a philosophy of luxury as culture and identity.