Is Audit & Assurance Important for Businesses in Canada?

Canada recognizes several business structures, each with its own tax and liability implications. Sole proprietorships are informal and easy to create; they are the most common form chosen by new businesses. Legally and for tax purposes, the owner and the business are one and the same. The simplicity is appealing, losses can be used to reduce other income but the downside is significant: the owner is personally liable for all business debts.

A general partnership extends the sole‑proprietor concept to two or more owners. Partners share income, expenses and duties according to an agreement, and they report their respective portions on personal tax returns. In most provinces this form must be registered, and in some jurisdictions it requires a federal business number.

A corporation is more complex but offers strong advantages. It is a separate legal entity from its shareholders, providing liability protection. Issuing shares creates a legal separation between owners and the company, and shareholders are typically paid salaries or dividends. Corporations must keep meticulous records and have their financial statements audited annually by chartered accountants.

Many founders worry incorporation is cumbersome and expensive; in reality, a simple incorporation can be completed online in under 20 minutes, and federal incorporation fees start at around CA$200. Choosing the right structure affects liability, tax planning and financing, so expert guidance is invaluable.