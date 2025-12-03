Nursing Home Abuse Attorney in Atlanta—Your Complete Legal Guide

1. Physical Abuse

This involves intentional physical harm such as hitting, pushing, restraining, or improper handling. Symptoms may include bruises, fractures, cuts, or sudden mobility issues.

2. Emotional or Psychological Abuse

Caretakers may threaten, insult, isolate, or verbally harm residents. Emotional abuse leaves no visible marks, making it difficult to identify without close attention to behavior changes.

3. Neglect

Neglect is one of the most common issues in understaffed nursing homes. It includes failure to provide food, medication, hygiene, supervision, or medical assistance. Signs include dehydration, bedsores, infections, or poor cleanliness.

4. Financial Exploitation

Some caretakers misuse residents’ money, steal belongings, alter financial documents, or pressure them into signing papers. Monitoring bank statements and belongings is important.

5. Sexual Abuse

Unwanted touching, harassment, or sexual activity with residents—especially those with cognitive impairments—is a severe crime.

6. Medical Malpractice

Administering wrong medication, ignoring symptoms, or failure to monitor health conditions are major forms of medical negligence in nursing homes.