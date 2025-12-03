The Rise of Automated Ice Vending: Why a Simple Machine Is Becoming the Next Passive-Income Obsession

The concept, driven by companies like Twice The Ice (twicetheice.org), is simple enough to sound improbable. You choose a location with steady foot or vehicle traffic, install an automated vending unit that produces and bags ice on site, and collect revenue around the clock. No employees, no retail hours, no perishables, no stocking runs, and virtually no customer interaction. It is the vending-machine model reimagined for a generation that values automation more than manual effort.