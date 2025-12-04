How to choose whether to opt for DIY or Professional Installation of smart glass film

Smart glass film is a very technical product since it uses electricity and the perfect alignment to operate efficiently. The movie is coated with several layers, with one of them being a liquid crystal layer that reacts to an electric current. The film has to be installed in the right way by measuring, cutting, aligning, and sticking it to the surface of the glass without the entrapment of dust, bubbles, and wrinkles. Even a small mistake, such as a cut that is not straight, the voltage is not right, or the paste is not sticking well, will cause performance problems, such as flickering, uneven opaque, or even permanent damage.