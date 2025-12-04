How to Stay Visible and Safe at Lawrenceville BOO Fest

The Lawrenceville BOO Fest is an exciting fall event that combines costumes, laughs, and a sense of community spirit. Families, friends, and children join in to enjoy candy, games, and music in downtown Lawrenceville. While the event brings joy, it's also important to think about safety. A little preparation can make the night both exciting and secure.

Every year, major events attract more people into the streets of the cities. The lights, the decorations, and the crowds may not make for easy visibility, especially after dark. Planning helps you and your loved ones get through the event safely.

Here's how to stay safe during BOO Fest so that everyone can enjoy the celebration without worry.