What Disabilities Most Often Lead to Major Life Changes?

Life takes many turns, but not many situations make quite as big a change as developing a disability or being born with one. It can affect the way a person moves, thinks, sees, hears, and even feels.

Some people have lived with certain disabilities since birth, while others develop them later in life through accidents, sickness, or aging. No matter the cause, disabilities can bring big life changes physically, emotionally, and even financially.

This blog lists some of the most common disabilities people often deal with.