How Precision Manufacturing Enables Sustainable Luxury: 40% Cost Savings Under the DFM Principle

In the fields of high-end residential and customized products, designers often face a dilemma: avant-garde design concepts are compromised during the manufacturing stage due to complex geometries, high material costs, or significant machining difficulties, leading to out-of-control costs and material waste.

The root of this problem lies in the knowledge gap between design and manufacturing. Designers focus on aesthetic and functional innovation, while manufacturers are often involved too late to make fundamental optimizations to the initial design. The key to solving this challenge lies in introducing a Design for Manufacturing (DFM) framework, which brings the constraints and possibilities of precision manufacturing forward into the design stage, ensuring the feasibility, economy, and sustainability of creativity from the source.