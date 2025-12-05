What Is A Trial Consultant In A Personal Injury Case?

You only get one chance to make a first impression. In a courtroom, that moment comes fast. Jurors notice everything. The way a witness speaks, how a lawyer phrases a question, even the pauses in between. They make snap judgments, and that can influence the outcome of the trial.

Trial consultants know this. So they focus on how jurors receive information. Not just what’s being said, but how it’s landing.

Two people who suffer the same injury in similar accidents can recover different compensations in a trial.. One jury awards a large sum. The other awards were very little. Why? It could come down to how the story was told. Did the jurors believe the witness? Did the attorney connect with them or speak over their heads? Did the timeline make sense? These are things consultants help with.

Even before trial begins, the trial consultants study potential jurors. They look for subtle signs, such as past experiences, job history, maybe even social cues that could impact how someone views a case. They’re not making decisions, but they’re giving lawyers better footing.

It’s about reading the jurors throughout the trial. Watching for shifts. Tracking their body language. Is someone leaning in or looking away? Are they confused? Are they nodding during testimony? All of that is data that can be read and used to strengthen a case.