Why Proposed Autonomous Vehicle Legislation Could Deny Justice to Accident Victims

Should this bill protecting the autonomous vehicle industry pass, victims would face lengthy legal battles tainted with uncertainty in their ability to recover compensation for the injuries they’ve suffered. With this much complexity in assigning fault, it’s harder to build a strong case, particularly against large automotive manufacturers.

With no clear path to compensation, accident victims could sink into debt while trying to cover their medical expenses and other financial losses. Added to their usual expenses, it’s often too much for most people to bear. Without a settlement from the responsible parties, victims will suffer even more.

The denied justice from such a bill would also trickle down to other road users. Pedestrians and bicyclists are already vulnerable. Should a fully autonomous vehicle hit them, they may not be able to seek legal recourse after an accident. Hence, many are fighting for legislation that looks out for the victims in such scenarios to protect their legal rights.