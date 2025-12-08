How to Sell Shares You Bought Through an Employee Scheme

Employee share schemes are an attractive way to build wealth while contributing to the success of your workplace. Whether you received shares at a discount, earned them through performance, or purchased them as part of a salary-sacrifice program, they can become a valuable asset over time. But when the time comes to convert those shares into cash, many employees discover that selling shares acquired through these schemes is not always as simple as it sounds.

This guide walks you through what you need to know, from eligibility and tax considerations to timing and practical steps, so you can make confident and informed decisions.