Legends of the Line: 15 Famous Fishermen Who Changed the Game

Fishing is not only limited to dinner since ages but it also tests patience, level of skill and character. Behind every legendary catch stands an angler whose name became part of fishing history. The stories of these famous fishermen remind us why this quiet sport still stirs adventure and innovation across generations.

No matter if you are a weekend angler or a seasoned pro and even a boat owner looking for the perfect boat name, the legacy of these icons can inspire you. Read on and find out who were the famous fishermen who changed the game!