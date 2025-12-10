Bridging the "Referral Gap": Justin Herald on Reclaiming the Human Connection in Business
In a world increasingly driven by algorithms and automation, the most powerful marketing tool remains the most ancient: word-of-mouth. Yet, according to award-winning entrepreneur Justin Herald, small businesses worldwide are leaving billions on the table due to a critical disconnect he calls the "Referral Gap."
Herald, who famously turned $50 into the global clothing brand Attitude Inc., argues that while 80% of people intend to recommend businesses they love, those referrals rarely translate into action because life gets in the way. To solve this, he has launched ReferUs, an Australian-built platform designed to modernize the referral process. We spoke with Justin Herald to discuss why the "human touch" is more vital than ever and how businesses can close the gap to drive sustainable growth.
Q: You’ve identified a phenomenon called "The Referral Gap," noting that up to 80% of intended recommendations never reach the business. Can you explain what this gap is and why it is costing small businesses billions globally?
Justin Herald:
Most business owners have no idea they’re missing out on the easiest growth they’ll ever get, and it’s happening right under their noses. I call it The Referral Gap. It’s the space between someone wanting to recommend you and that referral actually reaching you. And that space is enormous.
People talk about you; they tell others how good you are. They fully intend to pass your details on to them. They’re genuine about it. They like you. They trust you. They want to help you grow. But then life steps in. They forget your name. They can’t find your number. They get distracted. By the time they remember again, the moment has passed, and the opportunity is gone.
And this is where it gets interesting. Businesses aren’t struggling for referrals because people don’t want to refer them. The intention is already there. What’s missing is a simple, immediate way for people to act in the moment. When that doesn’t exist, the majority of referrals disappear into thin air.
That’s the Referral Gap. It’s silent. It’s constant. And it’s costing small businesses billions of dollars every year. Not through lack of effort. Not through poor service. Simply because most businesses haven’t made it easy for people to follow through on the goodwill they already have.
When you remove that friction, everything shifts. Referrals stop being accidental and start becoming consistent. Customers help you more. Revenue lifts. Momentum builds. And suddenly the growth you’ve been chasing shows up, not because you’ve spent more on marketing, but because you finally captured what was already there waiting for you.
Q: You argue that the world has become too dependent on digital ads and automation, neglecting the "human connection." How has this shift affected the way small businesses grow, and why do you believe the return on digital marketing is diminishing?
Justin Herald:
The whole business landscape has swung so far toward digital ads and automation that we’ve forgotten the one thing that has always driven real growth, and that’s actual human connection. Everyone is busy chasing clicks and impressions and funnels, but most small businesses are noticing the same thing. The more they spend, the less they seem to get back.
What’s happened is pretty simple. Digital marketing used to be this incredible advantage. You could put a few dollars in and get amazing returns out. But now the whole world is doing the same thing. Every ad platform is crowded. Every industry is shouting at the same people. And the person on the other end is absolutely drowning in noise. So businesses keep increasing their spend just to stay visible, yet the return gets smaller and smaller because the attention they’re paying for is stretched thinner than ever.
And while all of this is happening, customers haven’t changed as much as the technology has. They still buy from people they trust. They still rely on recommendations. They still respond to real connection. But small businesses have been pushed so hard toward automation and digital everything that they’ve unintentionally distanced themselves from the very thing that builds trust in the first place.
So now you’ve got this odd situation where companies are pumping money into digital ads, trying to force growth, when the truth is most of their growth potential is sitting right in front of them in the form of customers who are already willing to talk about them. The problem is we’re not enabling that natural behaviour anymore. We’re too busy trying to outsmart algorithms instead of actually empowering people.
That’s why the return on digital marketing keeps dropping. It’s not that digital doesn’t work. It’s that it’s no longer the only lever, and definitely no longer the most effective one for small businesses. When you bring genuine human connection back into the equation and make it simple for customers to help you grow, you stop fighting for attention you have to buy, and you start leveraging the attention you’ve already earned.
Q: With cost-of-living pressures impacting businesses worldwide, you suggest that the answer isn't spending more on marketing. Why do you believe focusing on "making what already works actually work again" is the better strategy in this economic climate?
Justin Herald:
When the economy tightens and everyone’s feeling cost-of-living pressure, the first instinct for most businesses is to throw more money at marketing. But spending more doesn’t magically fix anything. All it usually does is burn cash faster.
The smarter approach right now is to make what already works actually work again, and for most businesses, referrals have always been that engine. Even in tough times, people still talk about great experiences. They still recommend good operators. They still point their friends in the right direction. That behaviour doesn’t disappear just because the economy gets rough.
What does disappear is the follow-through, because most businesses haven’t made it easy for people to actually pass the referral on. That’s the part that’s broken. Not the intention, not the goodwill, not the customer loyalty. The follow-through.
So instead of shouting louder with ads that are becoming less effective by the day, the real opportunity is to remove the friction from something that’s already proven to work. When you do that, growth becomes predictable again. Not accidental. Not “when the algorithm feels generous.” Actual, reliable growth driven by real people who already believe in what you do.
And that thinking is exactly why we created ReferUs in the first place. Not to sell another piece of software, but to fix the missing link in the one marketing channel that has always outperformed everything else: genuine word-of-mouth. We just made it simple for customers to do what they were already trying to do.
Q: You developed ReferUs to fix this problem, describing it as the "global evolution of scribbling a number on a scrap of paper." How does the platform practically work to capture referrals in "ten seconds" and prevent them from getting lost?
Justin Herald:
The whole idea behind ReferUs came from watching how referrals actually happen in real life. Someone says, “You should talk to my guy,” and then they scribble a number on a bit of paper or promise to send it later. And of course, it gets lost or forgotten or never sent. That’s been the referral system for decades, and it’s why so many great opportunities disappear.
So ReferUs was built to be the global evolution of that moment. And the first thing people need to understand is that it’s not an app you have to download. It works like an app, it looks like an app, it sits on your phone like an app, but it’s actually a web app. That means there’s no downloading, no sign-up drama, no updates, no friction. People just tap it, and it opens instantly. That alone removes half the excuses people normally have for not referring.
From there, it’s simple. Someone is talking about your business, they tap your icon, type the person’s name and number, hit send, and the referral is captured right there on the spot. It takes around ten seconds. You get the referral immediately, the customer gets thanked, and the person being referred gets introduced. Nothing gets lost, and nothing relies on someone remembering to do it later, because later is where referrals go missing.
That’s the thing most businesses don’t understand. Referrals weren’t failing because customers didn’t want to help. They were failing because the old process was clunky and outdated. By making it fast, natural, and impossible to misplace, ReferUs turns everyday conversations into actual opportunities.
And the best part i,s it still feels like genuine word of mouth. We didn’t replace the human part. We just removed the part where it all fell apart.
Q: You’ve priced ReferUs at just over $1 a day and are already seeing uptake in countries like the US, UK, and Israel. Why was it important to you to make this tool accessible to any small business without stretching their budget?
Justin Herald:
When we set the price of ReferUs at $375 AUD a year, just over a dollar a day, it wasn’t about being the cheapest option in the market. It was about making something genuinely helpful accessible to the people who need it most. I’ve worked with small businesses for decades. I know what it’s like when every subscription renews at once, and every marketing platform wants a slice of your cash flow.
But here’s the thing, most people don’t realise. You only need one decent referral a year to cover the entire cost of ReferUs. One. Most businesses already have customers talking about them all the time, but those referrals fall through the cracks because there’s no simple way to capture them. Once you fix that, the system isn’t a cost. It’s an investment that pays for itself almost immediately.
And it goes further. When you add people to your “My Network,” which is basically your own circle of people you trust, recommend, or do business with, we pay you a $50 referral fee every time one of them joins ReferUs. So not only does the system pay for itself through the referrals you receive, it can literally earn you money just by sharing something that helps other businesses grow, too.
There’s another important point here. ReferUs isn’t an “or” product. You don’t use ReferUs or something else. It’s an “and” product. You do all the usual things to promote your business, and you use ReferUs to make sure you’re not missing the referrals that are already trying to find you. It doesn’t replace your marketing. It amplifies it by capturing the opportunities your marketing created in the first place.
That’s why the price matters. It had to be something a small business could say yes to without hesitation. Because once you make it easy for customers and supporters to help you grow, everything else becomes easier too. You’re no longer relying on ads that keep costing more. You’re tapping into the most powerful, consistent, and trusted marketing channel you already have: your own customers.
To learn more about closing the referral gap and the ReferUs platform, visit www.ReferUsNetwork.com.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.