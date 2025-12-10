From Muay Thai to Jiu Jitsu: Here Are 10 Martial Arts to Try and Why Boxing Leads the Pack

1. Muay Thai

Known as the “art of eight limbs,” Muay Thai uses punches, kicks, knees, and elbows. It’s intense, powerful, and excellent for conditioning and developing explosive strength.

2. Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ)

BJJ focuses on leverage and ground control. Rather than relying on power, it teaches technique and patience, making it ideal for people who enjoy strategy-driven training.

3. Taekwondo

With its fast kicks and dynamic footwork, Taekwondo helps improve flexibility and balance. It’s a popular option for anyone who enjoys a more athletic, acrobatic style.

4. Karate

Karate emphasizes sharp movements, focus, and discipline. Its structured approach attracts people who prefer traditional training with clear forms and techniques.

5. Judo

Judo centers on throws and leverage. It teaches body control, timing, and the ability to redirect an opponent’s force.

6. Kickboxing

Kickboxing blends boxing punches with martial arts–style kicks. It’s high-energy, cardio-heavy, and great for full-body conditioning.

7. Krav Maga

Developed for real-world self-defense, Krav Maga prioritizes quick reactions and efficient techniques for neutralizing threats.

8. Wing Chun

This close-range Chinese martial art focuses on fast strikes and reflex-based movements. It’s ideal for people who prefer technique over heavy power.

9. Silat

Originating from Southeast Asia, Silat combines striking, joint manipulation, and fluid movement. It's known for its graceful yet powerful style.

10. Boxing

Simple, accessible, and highly effective—boxing remains one of the most popular martial arts worldwide. Unlike many disciplines that require flexibility or complex techniques, boxing starts with fundamentals anyone can learn.