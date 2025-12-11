7 Payment Mistakes That Get Aussie Casino Withdrawals Delayed or Frozen

Most casinos require withdrawal in the same way that the deposit was made. This rule is related to international anti-money laundering standards.

Players often make mistakes: they top up the deposit with a card, and then try to withdraw it to a PayID or wallet. Or they deposited funds in crypto through a third-party service, and then try to withdraw them to a bank account.

Exceptions do exist: for example, if a deposit was made through Neosurf, withdrawal is possible via PayID or bank transfer, since prepaid codes do not support reverse transactions.

Usually, when changing the method, the casino requests a repeat KYC and confirmation of account ownership, which increases the processing time by 24-72 hours.