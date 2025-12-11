From Payslips to Bank Statements: Modern Ways to Prove Income When Renting a Luxury Apartment

Despite technological advancements, classic financial documents remain front-line proof. Among the most requested items are pay stubs, which give landlords an immediate view of the applicant’s current earnings, deductions, and employment status. Employers typically provide these documents every pay period, and renters are often asked to submit at least two or three recent ones to support their application. For those who are not paid on a weekly or biweekly schedule, a letter from an employer confirming salary and contract status may also be necessary.

Tax returns are another staple in rental applications. They offer landlords a comprehensive view of annual income and are especially helpful for self-employed applicants. Many luxury buildings request the last one or two years of tax filings to confirm earning patterns and financial reliability. Some property managers also check W-2s or 1099s to verify specific kinds of income, such as wages or contract earnings.