What is my IP, and how does it compromise my security

From a network engineer’s point of view, an IP address is a routing coordinate. From a privacy and security point of view, it is a signal that can be interpreted:

It usually reveals our city or region, sometimes surprisingly accurately.

It hints at whether we are on corporate infrastructure, home, or mobile data.

It identifies our provider or hosting company, which already narrows down who we might be.

For a single person, this may only be mildly uncomfortable. For a business, a consistent IP (or narrow IP range) becomes a tag that external services can use to recognise us again and again. Over weeks and months, that tag can be tied to specific behaviour:

When our teams are usually online

Which tools we rely on

Which vendors we research or test

How often we return to particular platforms

This is not always malicious. Often it is used for analytics or marketing. But it is still a form of data exposure we should understand and consciously accept, not simply inherit.