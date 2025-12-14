Different Types of Truck Accidents and How They Happen

What is the most common type of truck accident?

Rear-end collisions are among the most frequent due to the long stopping distance of trucks and driver inattention.

Can a trucking company be held liable for accidents?

Yes, trucking companies may be liable if negligence contributed, such as inadequate training or improper maintenance.

How soon should I contact a lawyer after a truck accident?

Contacting a truck accident lawyer immediately ensures evidence is preserved and your claim is filed correctly.

What kind of damages can I claim?

Victims can claim medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, property damage, and sometimes punitive damages.

Do all truck accidents require a lawyer?

While minor accidents may not, serious or multi-vehicle accidents typically require legal expertise to maximize compensation.