Why Location Matters More Than You Think for Business Premises
When it comes to choosing commercial premises, many businesses focus first on rental costs, fit-out potential, or available space. While these factors matter, location is often the single most influential element in the long-term success of your business. Whether you’re entering a new commercial lease, expanding into a second site, or relocating your entire operation, the address you choose can affect everything from customer traffic to staffing, logistics, and overall profitability.
Here’s why location should be at the top of your priority list when evaluating modern commercial leases.
It Directly Influences Customer Access and Foot Traffic
For customer-facing businesses, location can determine visibility, walk-ins, and the likelihood of repeat business. A great product won’t help if customers can’t easily find you or if parking is impossible.
The best locations offer:
Strong foot or vehicle traffic
Easy access from main roads
Clear signage opportunities
Convenient on-site or nearby parking
Even businesses that rely less on walk-ins benefit from being in a recognisable, easy-to-reach spot.
Your Staff’s Commute Matters More Than You Think
Your team is one of your biggest assets, and their wellbeing directly affects productivity and retention. A location that is difficult to reach, far from public transport, or short on parking can lead to frustration, lateness, higher turnover, and difficulty attracting new talent.
When comparing commercial leases, consider:
Public transport availability
On-site parking or affordable nearby options
Commute times for your existing staff
Safety and lighting for early morning or late-night operations
Happy staff stay longer, and the right location plays a major role in that.
It Impacts Logistics and Operational Efficiency
For industrial, warehouse, or service-based businesses, location can make or break your efficiency. Being too far from suppliers, customers, or major transport routes increases fuel costs, delays deliveries, and disrupts scheduling.
Ideal locations for operational businesses include:
Proximity to major highways and distribution routes
Easy truck access
Wide driveways and turning circles
Being close to key suppliers or client hubs
The closer you are to where your business operates, the smoother your logistics will be.
A Good Location Strengthens Your Brand Image
Your address becomes a part of your brand story. Commercial premises in a well-regarded or high-traffic area add credibility, professionalism, and confidence for both customers and partners.
Think about the impression created by being located in:
A modern business park
A central commercial district
A reputable retail strip
A busy industrial estate
Your location signals who you are as a business, and clients often make assumptions based on where you're based.
Location Affects the Total Cost of Your Commercial Lease
While rent is a large component, the true cost of a commercial lease also includes:
Outgoings
Utilities
Parking fees
Transport and delivery costs
Staff commuting expenses
A location with slightly higher rent but excellent accessibility might end up cheaper in the long run than a cheaper premises that slows operations or burdens staff.
Demographics Matter
If your business depends on a specific type of customer, location becomes even more critical. Look at the demographic profile surrounding each potential site and ask whether it aligns with your target audience.
For example:
Cafés thrive near busy office districts
Allied health practices benefit from family-oriented suburbs
Retail stores succeed where foot traffic matches their niche
Service businesses grow near commercial or industrial precincts
Location should match the habits and behaviours of the customers you want to reach.
Competition Isn’t Always a Bad Thing
Most businesses worry about being too close to competitors, but in many industries, proximity can actually increase market share. Food strips, shopping centres, and trade precincts perform well because customers naturally visit these areas when shopping for certain services or products.
Before deciding, analyse your competitors' locations to understand why they chose those areas and whether being nearby would benefit you or hinder you.
Future Development Can Change Everything
A good location today should remain a good location in the future. Before signing a commercial lease, investigate:
Planned roadworks
New developments
Zoning changes
Redevelopment proposals
Infrastructure upgrades
Future noise, construction, or traffic changes can impact your business, either positively or negatively.
It Influences the Flexibility of Your Lease
Some locations come with strict zoning or usage restrictions, while others allow greater flexibility for future expansion or changes in business operations.
Ask questions like:
Can you add signage?
Are you allowed to run certain types of equipment?
Can you modify the fit-out?
Are there restrictions on trading hours?
Location and council regulations often dictate what your business can and cannot do within the space.
Final Thoughts
Location is more than an address. It’s a strategic business decision. It affects customers, staff, logistics, brand visibility, costs, and long-term growth.
The right location can set your business up for success. The wrong one can limit your potential before you even open the doors.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.