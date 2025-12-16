CoinRemitter's Payment Button for Easy Cryptocurrency Payments
Accepting cryptocurrency payments was a complex process. CoinRemitter back-to-back Widget launches have made it quite easy for businesses. The Payment Button is one of them. Businesses can easily accept payment in crypto with this feature. You don't have to learn custom crypto payment integrations or handle direct blockchain operations. This feature makes cryptocurrency payments easy for both businesses and customers. Let's understand this feature in detail.
The Payment Button
Payment Button is a user-friendly feature for businesses or organizations that have limited technical skills but want to accept crypto payments. You can create a button in the configuration panel based on your design and content preferences. Then, the system will analyze your requirements and generate the widget's code. You can use it to add the widget to your website.
User-Friendly Interface
You can put the payment button anywhere on your website to accept crypto payments. It is like a 'Pay Now' button with the crypto payment functionality. You can use this button to accept payments in currencies that this cryptocurrency payment gateway supports, including Bitcoin, USDT, Ethereum, etc.
A Checkout System isn't Mandatory
You can easily accept crypto payments using this solution even if you don't own a complete e-commerce platform. You can create a button, get its code, and place the button where you want your customers to proceed with payment.
How It Simplifies Cryptocurrency Payments
No Coding Skills Required
This crypto payment processor has always tried to make this payment method as easy as possible. You can create a fully functional payment button directly from the configuration panel. There is no need for professional design tools or web development skills. The configuration panel contains a step-by-step process to create a button. Everything can be done from the panel just by setting preferences.
Instant Crypto Payment Integration
Once you create a Payment Button widget and connect a wallet, the system generates the corresponding JavaScript code. You can place the same code in your website's source code. You don't have to install any plugin or integrate APIs. Ready-made code ensures quick and error-free crypto payment integration.
Easy Payment Process
The payment button allows customers to pay in a few clicks. Also, the system automatically calculates the price in crypto, so customers see the equivalent crypto price when paying. The system uses real-time rates for greater accuracy and handles payments without any third-party redirection. This also doesn't require any third-party integration and helps you maintain trust and transparency with customers.
Easy Multi-Currency Support
You can offer flexible crypto payment options without any technical effort. You just need to select multiple wallets when setting up the button. Customers will be shown cryptocurrency options based on the wallets you connect. They can choose one and pay in their preferred cryptocurrency.
Where to Use the Payment Button
To Sell Physical or Digital Products
Whether you sell physical products through an e-commerce store or digital products (media files, NFTs, etc), through a marketplace, you can use the Payment Button to accept payment in crypto.
Service Payments
If you offer on-demand services for cryptocurrency payments, you can use the Payment Button on your website.
Donations
If you accept crypto donations because of low crypto transaction fees, this crypto payment gateway lets you accept donations via the Payment Button. Using it, you can easily accept donations in 10+ cryptocurrencies.
Conclusion
CoinRemitter's Payment Button has simplified crypto payment integration. This has also made it easy to accept payment in crypto. With this crypto payment processor, you can start accepting crypto without complex setup or technical skills. It is ideal for e-commerce platforms, online service providers, and organizations that accept donations. With a user-friendly configuration panel and auto-generated code, the Payment Button is one of the easiest solutions to accept crypto payments in recent times.
