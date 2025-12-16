Software Outsourcing Trends 2025: Cost Comparison Nearshore vs Offshore Development

Updated privacy regulations, such as GDPR extensions and US state laws, make nearshore attractive because these teams meet data protection standards more easily thanks to shared legal frameworks. IT outsourcing trends for 2025 also reflect geopolitical tensions-supply chain disruptions, and currency volatility that favor nearshore's lower risk profiles and seamless time zone benefits (1-3 hours vs. 12+ hours). "Nearshore delivers 25% faster project velocity than offshore in collaborative environments," says the head of outsourcing at Accenture. Sustainability pushes further adoption as LATAM providers keep the emphasis on green data centers.