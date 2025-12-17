4 ways messaging apps are transforming sales automation

The ghost of a sale that could have been. We’ve all seen it: a name in the CRM, full of promise, that went cold before a real conversation ever started. The culprit is almost always time—the dead space between a person’s interest and our response. For too long, we’ve accepted this gap as a cost of doing business.

We’ve used email sequences as a bridge, but it’s a shaky one. Emails are formal, often slow, and land in an inbox already fighting for attention. But what if you could close that gap entirely? What if you could talk to people in seconds? That’s the real promise of using messaging apps for sales automation. It’s about finally replacing the monologue of email with actual conversation. Here’s how that simple shift changes everything.