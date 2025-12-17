Keys to winning more padel matches as a pair, even if you’re not experts

Playing as a pair is much more than splitting the court. Communication makes such a big difference that sometimes it decides a point even before hitting the ball. Warning each other, correcting positions, and encouraging each other after a missed shot… These are small actions that keep the team united and reinforced.

As matches go by, the pair starts understanding each other almost without speaking… who defends the wall shots better, who dares more near the net, who has the best wrist control for lobs or overheads. This “shared intuition” is built with practice, patience, and a lot of complicity.