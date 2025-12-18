Best Lanzarote Surf Camp Holidays in the Canary Islands Paradise
The Canary Islands have long been regarded as one of Europe’s premier destinations for sun-seekers, nature lovers, and adventure travelers. Among the archipelago, Lanzarote stands apart with its otherworldly landscapes, volcanic formations, golden sand beaches, and year-round warm climate. For the global surf community, however, Lanzarote is much more than a beautiful island. It is a wave-rich, wind-shaped playground, offering diverse surf spots for every level, from beginners dipping their toes into the sport to seasoned surfers seeking powerful Atlantic swells.
Within this paradise lies Famara Beach, a vast, untouched nature reserve embraced by dramatic cliffs and kissed by consistent waves. And at the heart of this iconic beach is Calima Surf, widely recognized as the most popular and best-established surfcamp and surf school in Lanzarote. For over two decades, Calima Surf has built a reputation for excellence, community, professionalism, and unforgettable surf holidays. When travelers search for the ultimate Surf camp Lanzarote experience in the Canaries, Calima Surf consistently stands out as the top choice.
This article explores why Calima Surf has earned the reputation as the leading surf and lifestyle destination in the Canary Islands, what makes Famara the perfect surf setting, and what travelers can expect when choosing this renowned school for their next adventure.
1. Lanzarote: A Unique Surfing Paradise
Year-Round Sunshine and Perfect Conditions
Lanzarote’s climate is one of the most stable and welcoming in the world. Warm temperatures dominate throughout the year, averaging around 19–26°C even in winter, making it an unbeatable destination for surf holidays during any season. The island’s privileged location in the Atlantic ensures consistent swell, manageable winds, and clean wave conditions ideal for both beginners and advanced surfers.
A Landscape Shaped by Volcanoes
Beyond its climate, Lanzarote captivates visitors with its dramatic volcanic terrain. Black lava fields, striking red mountains, and windswept dunes create scenery that looks almost extraterrestrial. These unique geological features not only shape the island’s personality but also influence its surfing coastline. With a mix of sandy beaches and volcanic reefs, Lanzarote offers waves with character, shape, and energy.
Famara Beach: The Surf Capital of the Island
Nestled on the northwest coast lies Playa de Famara, a six-kilometer stretch of golden sand framed by La Risco de Famara, one of the most magnificent cliff formations in the Canary Islands. Declared a protected nature reserve, Famara is wild, pristine, and free from urban overdevelopment—making it ideal for those seeking natural beauty, tranquility, and wide-open surf.
The beach’s gentle slopes and consistent rolling waves create a safe and forgiving environment for newcomers, while winter swells can deliver more challenging conditions for intermediate and advanced surfers. This natural versatility is one of the reasons Calima Surf chose Famara as its home and why the beach continues to attract thousands of surf enthusiasts each year.
2. Calima Surf: The Leading Surfcamp and Surf School in Lanzarote
Calima Surf is more than a surf school; it is a long-established surf culture hub that has welcomed surfers from around the world for over 27 years. With an excellent reputation for professionalism, high-quality instruction, and a warm community approach, it has become the most recognizable name associated with surfing in Lanzarote.
A Proven Track Record of Excellence
What sets Calima Surf apart is its depth of experience and longevity. Many surf schools arise and fade quickly, but Calima Surf has remained a trusted leader thanks to its qualified instructors, certified training standards, and commitment to creating memorable, safe, and rewarding surf holidays.
Over the years, the school has trained thousands of students—from absolute beginners to surfers preparing for intermediate progression or advanced technique refinement. The team’s methodology, refined through decades of practice, blends discipline, safety, real-time ocean analysis, and personalized feedback.
Professional and Multilingual Instructors
Calima Surf’s coaching team is made up of certified professionals registered with the Canaries surfing Federatión and other international bodies. Each instructor brings extensive ocean knowledge, teaching experience, and a passion for the surf lifestyle. The surfing lessons are available in various languages, making the school accessible for global travelers.
A Serious Focus on Safety
Safety is at the core of Calima Surf’s approach. Before surfing, students learn about currents, tides, winds, and proper equipment use. This foundational knowledge allows beginners to feel confident while also empowering intermediate surfers to push their limits responsibly.
3. The Calima Surf school Experience: Programs That Deliver Results
Calima Surf school offers a diversified range of surf courses and holiday packages, each tailored to specific skill levels, interests, and durations. Whether visiting alone, as a couple, or in a group, travelers find flexible options that suit their goals and pace.
Beginner Surf Courses
For those new to surfing, Calima Surf delivers a structured, step-by-step introduction. Students learn:
Fundamentals of ocean safety
Paddling technique
Pop-up and stance development
Board control and balance
Reading waves and positioning
Daily video analysis and instructor feedback ensure that beginners not only have fun but also improve quickly and with confidence.
Intermediate and Progressive Coaching
Intermediate surfers often travel to Lanzarote specifically to take advantage of Famara’s clean, long waves. Calima Surf’s intermediate programs focus on:
Wave selection
Timing and takeoff precision
Generating speed
Turns and transitions
Maneuver correction through video analysis
These programs are ideal for surfers who want to break through plateaus and advance to the next skill level.
Advanced Surf Guiding
For experienced surfers seeking powerful reef breaks and challenging conditions, Calima Surf provides surf guiding led by local experts who know the island’s waves intimately. They assess conditions daily and select the best spots based on swell direction, tide, and wind patterns.
Combined Surf & Fitness Programs
Recognizing that surfing is a sport that benefits from total-body conditioning, Calima Surf offers integrated surf-and-fitness packages that may include:
Yoga
Functional training
Stretching
Breathwork
Surf-specific strengthening exercises
These programs enhance flexibility, improve endurance, and prepare surfers to move with greater control and power in the water.
4. Accommodation that Complements the Surf Lifestyle
Calima Surf's accommodations in Famara are designed to immerse guests in the surfer’s lifestyle. Comfortable, well-equipped surf houses provide communal living spaces that encourage interaction among guests from all over the world. This creates an inspiring social environment, ideal for solo travelers and groups alike.
Surf Houses with a Community Spirit
Calima’s surf houses offer:
Fully equipped kitchens
Chill-out terraces
Surfboard storage areas
Clean and spacious rooms
A relaxed, friendly atmosphere
Many guests report that the sense of community and connection is one of the most unforgettable parts of their holiday.
A Setting Within a Nature Reserve
Because Famara is a protected area, surroundings remain natural and unspoiled. Waking up to the cliffs, dunes, and Atlantic views creates a daily sense of serenity. Walking to the beach takes only minutes, making it easy for surfers to catch early morning or sunset sessions.
5. Famara Village: A Surf Town with Authentic Island Vibes
Part of the charm of staying at Calima Surf is its location in Caleta de Famara, a laid-back fishing and surf village with no high-rise buildings or mass tourism. Instead, guests find:
Family-run restaurants
Quiet cafés and surf bars
Local grocery shops
A slow island rhythm that invites relaxation
This authentic environment reflects the true spirit of Lanzarote, providing a refreshing contrast to crowded tourist resorts.
6. Sustainability and Respect for Nature
Because Calima Surf operates in a protected nature reserve, the team places great emphasis on environmental responsibility. Initiatives include:
Promoting beach cleanups
Responsible board and equipment care
Ocean-friendly product recommendations
Respectful usage of natural spaces
This commitment ensures that Famara remains pristine for future surfers and travelers.
7. Why Calima Surf Is the Most Popular Choice in the Canary Islands
Several factors have led to Calima Surf being recognized as one of the leading surf schools not only in Lanzarote but in the entire Canary Islands:
A Long Tradition of Excellence
More than two decades of reliable operation give Calima Surf an unmatched level of credibility and expertise.
High Customer Satisfaction
Positive reviews and returning guests highlight the consistent quality of the instruction, accommodation, and overall experience.
Top Learning Environment
Famara Beach is considered one of the safest and most stable surf beaches in Europe.
Strong Community and International Reach
Calima Surf attracts travelers from around the world, creating a vibrant and multicultural surf atmosphere.
Professional Instruction and Diverse Programs
The variety of courses ensures that every visitor—beginner or advanced—finds the right program for their personal goals.
8. Who Should Choose Calima Surf?
This surf camp is ideal for:
Solo travelers seeking community and adventure
Couples and groups wanting an active holiday
Beginners who want fast progress with expert guidance
Intermediate surfers seeking structured progression
Advanced surfers looking for local knowledge and surf guiding
Anyone who wants to combine surfing with fitness, yoga, or wellness
Whether you come for a short getaway or a longer surf progression program, Calima Surf delivers value, quality, and authenticity.
9. Booking a Surf Holiday with Calima Surf
Travelers can browse surf courses, holiday packages, accommodation options, and availability directly through the official website:
The booking process is straightforward, customer support is responsive, and guests receive detailed pre-arrival guidance—including what to pack, how to prepare, and how to arrive in Famara.
10. Conclusion: Your Gateway to the Canary Islands’ Ultimate Surf Adventure
Lanzarote is truly a paradise for surf lovers, combining volcanic beauty, warm year-round climate, untamed nature, and some of the best waves in Europe. Among its many surf offerings, Calima Surf stands distinguished as the most popular and trusted surf school and surfcamp on the island.
Nestled on the extraordinary Famara Beach within a protected nature reserve, Calima Surf delivers more than a surf course—it provides a holistic surf lifestyle experience. Professional coaching, comfortable accommodations, community vibes, fitness training, environmental respect, and direct access to one of the world’s most spectacular beaches make it a top choice for travelers seeking unforgettable surf holidays.
For anyone dreaming of surfing in the Canary Islands, Calima Surf offers the perfect balance of quality, adventure, and authenticity. Whether you are a beginner ready to catch your first wave or an experienced surfer seeking new challenges, Calima Surf represents the best of what a Surfcamp Lanzarote can offer.
