The Canary Islands have long been regarded as one of Europe’s premier destinations for sun-seekers, nature lovers, and adventure travelers. Among the archipelago, Lanzarote stands apart with its otherworldly landscapes, volcanic formations, golden sand beaches, and year-round warm climate. For the global surf community, however, Lanzarote is much more than a beautiful island. It is a wave-rich, wind-shaped playground, offering diverse surf spots for every level, from beginners dipping their toes into the sport to seasoned surfers seeking powerful Atlantic swells.

Within this paradise lies Famara Beach, a vast, untouched nature reserve embraced by dramatic cliffs and kissed by consistent waves. And at the heart of this iconic beach is Calima Surf, widely recognized as the most popular and best-established surfcamp and surf school in Lanzarote. For over two decades, Calima Surf has built a reputation for excellence, community, professionalism, and unforgettable surf holidays. When travelers search for the ultimate Surf camp Lanzarote experience in the Canaries, Calima Surf consistently stands out as the top choice.

This article explores why Calima Surf has earned the reputation as the leading surf and lifestyle destination in the Canary Islands, what makes Famara the perfect surf setting, and what travelers can expect when choosing this renowned school for their next adventure.