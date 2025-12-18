How Denver Parents Can Create a Child-Centered Custody Agreement

When parents separate, it’s rarely the money or the house that keeps them up at night. It’s the kids. You worry about how they’ll handle the changes, how to make sure they still feel safe, and whether both homes can still feel like “home.”

If you’re in Denver and you’re trying to build a custody plan that truly puts your child first, take a breath: you’re already on the right track. The fact that you’re asking these questions to your divorce attorney in Denver means your heart’s in the right place. That mindset alone goes a long way toward keeping your child steady while everything else feels like it’s shifting.