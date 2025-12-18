Luxury Vacation in Stockholm – A Week in the Capital of Sweden

Built across fourteen islands where Lake Mälaren meets the Baltic Sea, Stockholm is shaped by water, light, and time. It rewards travelers who slow down—and even more so those who arrive with a plan.

With the help of a private travel specialist, a week in the Swedish capital becomes seamless from the moment you land. Instead of queues and crowded highlights, you move easily between handpicked things to do, private experiences, and moments of calm that feel distinctly Scandinavian.

This is the capital of Sweden at its most refined: unhurried, personal, and beautifully curated.

For this guide, we consulted with Mr Charles, specialists in tailor-made luxury travel and experiences in Stockholm.