The Most Overlooked Evidence in Car Accident Claims

Riverside is a beautiful city located in California. It is known for its historic Mission Inn, citrus heritage, palm-lined neighborhoods, and busy highways.

Since traffic stays heavy throughout the day, car accidents occur here more often than many people realize. When accidents happen, victims file a claim to recover the losses. For every claim, evidence is key. Most people collect only the basic details after a crash, such as photos and insurance information.

But these aren’t always enough to build a strong case. When you talk to a Riverside car accident lawyer, they will tell you that the most powerful evidence is often the kind that drivers forget to gather in the stressful moments after a collision.

Here are the most commonly overlooked pieces of evidence in car accident claims.