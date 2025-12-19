How Modular Furniture Is Changing the Way We Design Living Rooms

Traditional living room setups assumed one clear function. A sofa faced a TV. A coffee table anchored the middle. Everything stayed put for years.

That formula made sense for rooms with a single job. But today's living rooms rarely work that way. You might take video calls from your couch in the morning, then clear the floor for yoga in the afternoon. By evening, the same space transforms into a movie theater.

Fixed furniture struggles with these transitions. Pieces end up serving multiple purposes poorly rather than one purpose well. The result is often clutter, compromise, or both.

Design thinking has responded by prioritizing flexibility over permanence. Rooms need to shift shape throughout the day. Furniture that can evolve alongside those shifts has become essential for spaces that truly work.