The Rise of Gold Investment Opportunities in Pakistan’s Evolving Economy

Inflation at 12%, the highest in a decade, erodes savings, making gold a go-to. The PKR's 5% slide against USD since January amplifies import costs, but gold's global $4,131/ounce stability in local terms preserves value. Remittances, 8% of GDP, often flow into gold, with $2.5 billion channeled annually.

Urbanization and weddings drive physical demand. Lahore and Karachi jewelers report 20% sales growth, while sovereign gold bonds (launched 2023) attracted PKR 50 billion. Digital gold via apps like Sarwa Gold sees 300,000 users, up 50% YoY.

Government policies help. Tax exemptions on gold up to 50 grams encourage investment, and the State Bank’s 2% reserve hike stabilizes PKR, indirectly supporting gold. These factors make invest in gold in Pakistan a timely move.