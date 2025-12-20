Where Nature Meets Design: The Trends Shaping Floral Art Today

Asked about the floral trends she observes most clearly, Cecilia describes a scene suspended between spontaneity and structure. “We are seeing a strong return to more natural and spontaneous designs, driven by growing sensitivity toward sustainability: aerial installations with cascades of flowers, abundant and vertical floral compositions, mixes of botanical elements with foliage and natural textures. At the same time, there is rising interest in massed compositions that feature botanical materials as protagonists. They are characterized by strong attention to form and by the use of few floral or vegetal varieties to emphasize shape — something that would be lost with too many combined varieties.”

The result is a dual movement. On one hand, more organic, airy arrangements that feel light and fluid. On the other, bold, sculptural blocks of flowers and botanical material that almost resemble design objects. In both cases, the focus shifts from excess to intention.