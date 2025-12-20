Why It Is Best to Hire a Lawyer After a Hit-and-Run Accident

What would you do if someone hit your car, panicked, and drove off before you could even catch their license plate? Most people freeze. Others chase. Some just stand there, stunned, realizing that the person who caused all this damage—and maybe even hurt someone—has vanished.

Hit-and-run accidents are more common than you might think, and they leave behind more than just broken glass. There’s confusion, fear, and a lot of unanswered questions. Insurance companies start asking for details you might not have. Police reports take time. And meanwhile, you’re stuck wondering how to move forward after a hit-and-run accident.

This is exactly where a lawyer steps in—not just as a legal expert, but as someone who helps you make sense of the chaos. A good lawyer knows how to track down evidence, deal with uncooperative insurers, and make sure you don’t get left paying for someone else’s mistake.