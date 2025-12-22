The charm of South Devon’s waters

South Devon, located on England’s stunning southwest coast, has long been a destination for those who love the sea. With its mix of wild coves, sandy beaches, and tranquil estuaries, it offers some of the most picturesque conditions in the UK for stand-up paddleboarding (SUP). Whether you are a beginner looking for calm water or an experienced paddler searching for scenic challenges, South Devon has something for everyone.

The region’s coastline stretches for miles, offering endless opportunities to explore hidden bays, paddle alongside cliffs, and even spot marine life like seals and seabirds. The calm estuaries of Kingsbridge and Salcombe are perfect for leisurely paddles – sheltered from the wind and waves, yet surrounded by breathtaking countryside. For a more adventurous outing, try the open sea near Bantham or Bigbury-on-Sea, where you can experience gentle swells and the refreshing rhythm of the Atlantic.

SUP in South Devon is more than just a sport – it’s an experience that combines relaxation, exercise, and immersion in nature. Early mornings often bring mirror-flat water, ideal for beginners or those looking for a peaceful start to the day. As the tide rises, paddlers glide across turquoise surfaces, passing through sea arches and caves, or stopping on small hidden beaches that are inaccessible by land.