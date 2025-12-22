Why Wellness Is Becoming a Core Consideration in Modern Interior Design?

One of the most significant elements in wellness-focused interior design is lighting. Poor lighting has been linked to eye strain, fatigue, disrupted sleep cycles, and reduced productivity. Modern designers are now prioritizing lighting systems that work with the human body rather than against it.

Reinis Butka, CEO of Luminesy, explains that lighting is no longer just about brightness or style.

“Lighting directly influences our circadian rhythm,” Butka says. “When interior lighting ignores natural daylight patterns, it can negatively impact sleep, focus, and mood. That’s why we’re seeing a strong move toward human-centric lighting—solutions that change in intensity and tone throughout the day.”

According to Butka, warm lighting in the evening and cooler, daylight-like tones during the day help support natural biological processes. This approach is increasingly common in homes, offices, hospitality spaces, and even healthcare facilities. Rather than being static, lighting becomes adaptive—responding to both the time of day and the activity taking place.