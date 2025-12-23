Marc Pitts: Building a Vaping Business from a Single eBay Listing

Marc Pitts didn't start his career with a trust fund or venture capital backing. The co-founder of Discount Vape Pen built his New Jersey-based vaping supplies business from a bedroom hustle, teaching himself web development from an HTML book and testing his first product on eBay.

Growing up in the suburbs of New Jersey, Pitts didn't own a computer until after high school graduation. When he enrolled in college in 2007 to study marketing, he expected to learn about the digital revolution transforming commerce. Instead, he found outdated curriculum that barely mentioned internet marketing or mobile apps. By his third year, he'd had enough and dropped out.

"The college program felt stuck in the past," Pitts explained in a recent interview. "There was very little about internet marketing or even mobile apps, which were exploding. I dropped out because I knew I could learn faster on my own."

In 2010, Pitts picked up an HTML book and built his first website. He experimented with affiliate marketing, learning through trial and error how e-commerce actually worked. The hands-on experience proved more valuable than any classroom lecture.