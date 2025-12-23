The Mistake of Treating Old Cities Like Weekend Destinations

It's Friday night, you've landed at your destination, and you have a plan.

You have all the tours booked, and everything is timed down to the minute. You'll take a walk through the historic center, stop for a few selfies, go to one museum, then the other, then lunch at an 'authentic' restaurant, selfies again, then back to the hotel room.

Man, aren't you efficient?

But if you're visiting a historic city, doing it this way is a huge mistake.

You can't go crazy over a schedule because history doesn't work in neat loops and logical sequences. Streets double back because it made sense centuries ago, and neighborhoods change tone within a few steps. You'll miss this and a whole lot more if you rush through it.

Old cities don't like speed; they want attention.

And if you treat them as nothing more than a weekend destination, you'll not only miss things, you'll also misunderstand them.