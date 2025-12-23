Why the Ultra-Wealthy Are Investing in "Time"

This scene plays out every morning in the bedrooms of the ultra-wealthy. We have reached a tipping point in the luxury market. For the 0.1%, the accumulation of "stuff" has hit a wall. The law of diminishing returns is brutal: The third vacation home does not provide three times the joy of the first. You cannot drive two Ferraris at the same time.

When you have unlimited resources, the only thing that retains value is the one thing you cannot buy more of: Time.

This shift has created a new asset class. I call it Biological Capital.