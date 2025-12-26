UWRO President Nail Saifutdinov: UWRO Brings Faith tech to the International Level
United World Religions Organization (UWRO) is an international foundation that creates digital solutions for faith-based organizations worldwide. From websites and apps to media and social media, UWRO manages the full cycle—from concept and information architecture to launch and day-to-day content operations. The goal is singular: a strong, modern digital presence that is clear and accessible to people.
Nail Saifutdinov, UWRO President, is building the foundation as a technology and media platform for the faith sector. UWRO works where faith brings people together and translates that connection into a high-quality digital format—without unnecessary complexity for the user.
Websites, apps, and media for faith-based organizations
UWRO builds and updates websites and mobile apps, designs structure and navigation, produces media content, and supports social media work. That includes writing, visual assets, video formats, and team training—so communication remains alive and consistent.
UWRO operates in an interfaith, international context, collaborating with organizations representing 18 traditions: Catholicism, Orthodox Christianity, Protestantism, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, Buddhism, Sikhism, Jainism, the Bahá’í Faith, Shinto, Zoroastrianism, Yoruba religion, Confucianism, the Armenian Apostolic Church, Anglicanism, and Taoism.
Cemetery wayfinding and care-from-afar services
UWRO’s second core area is cemetery wayfinding solutions. Locating a burial site using a person’s details and providing easy on-site orientation help people find the right place quickly and maintain peace of mind.
For those who live far away, UWRO develops care-from-afar services—coordinating flower delivery, cleaning, and ongoing upkeep. This gives people a way to show care and maintain connection through real actions, regardless of distance.
Other UWRO faith tech initiatives
Beyond its two primary areas, UWRO is launching other faith tech initiatives, combining technology, media, and social-impact solutions into a single ecosystem.
Why UWRO stands out internationally
UWRO brings together technology development, media production, and practical remembrance-related services under one international foundation. That structure sets UWRO apart as a project raising expectations for faith tech: not isolated tools, but a coherent system that makes sense to people across countries and cultures.
More information about the foundation is available at: uwro.org
